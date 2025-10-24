Arshiya Limited Faces Compliance Challenges with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Arshiya Limited ( (IN:ARSHIYA) ) is now available.

Arshiya Limited has disclosed that it does not have a Structured Digital Database (SDD) in place as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations. This lack of compliance means that the company has not captured any Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company has been advised to take immediate remedial steps to establish an SDD to comply with SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, which could impact its operational compliance and regulatory standing.

Arshiya Limited operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, focusing on providing integrated logistics solutions and services. The company is currently undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

Average Trading Volume: 58,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 453.2M INR

