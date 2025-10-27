Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Advances Cholesterol Treatment with Phase 3 Study

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ((ARWR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘YOSEMITE’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Zodasiran in treating Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in adolescents and adults. This condition is characterized by extremely high cholesterol levels, and the study aims to provide a new treatment option for affected individuals.

The study is testing Zodasiran, an experimental drug administered via subcutaneous injection, designed to lower cholesterol levels in patients with HoFH. The treatment is compared against a placebo in a controlled setting.

The study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is to assess the treatment’s effectiveness in managing HoFH.

Key dates for the study include its start on June 17, 2025, and the latest update on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of Zodasiran.

This clinical update could positively impact Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as successful results may lead to a new marketable treatment for HoFH, enhancing investor confidence. The competitive landscape in cholesterol management is robust, with several companies vying for market share, making this study’s outcome significant for Arrowhead’s positioning.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

