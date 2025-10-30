Arrow Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Arrow Financial Corporation reported a net income of $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, with earnings per share of $0.77, marking an increase from the previous quarter. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on November 24, 2025. The quarter saw record net interest income and improvements in net interest margin and return on average assets. The company completed a system conversion and operational merger of its banking subsidiaries in July 2025, incurring non-core unification costs of $600 thousand. With recent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, Arrow is well-positioned for continued strong performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AROW) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arrow Financial stock, see the AROW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AROW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AROW is a Neutral.

Arrow Financial’s strong financial performance, characterized by consistent revenue growth and a robust balance sheet, is the primary driver of its stock score. The technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, which slightly dampens the overall score. The fair valuation with an attractive dividend yield supports the stock’s appeal, especially for income-focused investors. The absence of earnings call data and notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

Arrow Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial products. It focuses on delivering strong financial performance and supporting community development.

Average Trading Volume: 39,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $435.4M

