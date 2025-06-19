Arrow Exploration Corp. Announces Strategic Stock Option Exercise

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Arrow Exploration Corp ( (TSE:AXL) ) has provided an announcement.

Arrow Exploration Corp. announced the exercise of stock options by certain directors and managerial personnel, utilizing a cashless method approved by shareholders. This exercise, which did not result in the issuance of new shares, reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could potentially enhance its operational efficiency and market positioning. The move underscores Arrow’s commitment to optimizing its asset portfolio and maximizing shareholder value.

More about Arrow Exploration Corp

Arrow Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on the oil and gas industry, operating primarily in Colombia through its subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A. The company holds a portfolio of underexploited and under-explored oil assets in key Colombian basins such as Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley, and Putumayo Basin. Arrow aims to expand its oil production and capitalize on Brent-linked light oil pricing, benefiting from low royalties and high working interests.

