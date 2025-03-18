Arribatec Completes Divestment of Marine Division

Arribatec Group ASA ( (DE:B7Z0) ) has shared an update.

Arribatec Group ASA has successfully completed the divestment of Arribatec Marine to Star Information Systems AS for approximately NOK 25 million. This transaction finalizes the process and ensures all financial obligations are met, potentially impacting Arribatec’s strategic focus and financial positioning.

More about Arribatec Group ASA

Arribatec Group ASA is a software and consulting company based in Oslo, specializing in building long-term strategic partnerships through a customer-centric engagement model. The company serves over 1700 clients across 25 countries in both private and public sectors, employing more than 320 people with offices in 11 countries. Arribatec is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code ARR.

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €12.71M

See more data about B7Z0 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com