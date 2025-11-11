Array Digital Infrastructure Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

United States Cellular ( (AD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information United States Cellular presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a prominent owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States, facilitating the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies nationwide. The company recently reported a significant increase in its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing a robust performance following its transition to an independent tower company.

In the third quarter of 2025, Array reported total operating revenues of $47.1 million, a substantial increase from $25.7 million in the same period last year. The company also achieved a net income of $108.8 million, a remarkable turnaround from a loss of $95.9 million in the previous year. Key highlights include the successful sale of wireless operations to T-Mobile and a special dividend payment of $23 per share.

Array’s strategic initiatives have driven a 68% year-over-year increase in site rental revenues, excluding non-cash amortization. The company has also entered into agreements for additional spectrum sales, expected to generate $178 million in proceeds. These efforts are part of Array’s ongoing strategy to monetize its spectrum assets, with 70% of its spectrum portfolio now closed or under agreement.

Looking forward, Array is poised for continued growth as a standalone tower company. The appointment of Anthony Carlson as President and CEO is expected to bring strategic vision to the company’s operations. As Array continues to execute its strategic initiatives, it remains focused on enhancing its position in the wireless infrastructure market.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue