Armstrong World Reports Strong Q3 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Armstrong World ( (AWI) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Armstrong World Industries reported a 10% increase in third-quarter net sales to $425 million, driven by growth in both Architectural Specialties and Mineral Fiber segments. The company also saw a 5% rise in operating income and a 13% increase in diluted net earnings per share, attributing these results to strong operational execution and strategic acquisitions, which have positioned it well despite market challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (AWI) stock is a Buy with a $220.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Armstrong World stock, see the AWI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AWI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AWI is a Outperform.

Armstrong World Industries receives a strong overall score driven by robust financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. The company’s strategic focus on growth and innovation supports its market position. However, valuation concerns and market uncertainties temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on AWI stock, click here.

More about Armstrong World

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a leading company in the Americas specializing in the design and manufacture of innovative interior and exterior architectural applications, including ceilings, specialty walls, and exterior metal solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 350,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.8B

Find detailed analytics on AWI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue