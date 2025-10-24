ARMOUR Residential REIT Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Armour Residential ( (ARR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Armour Residential presented to its investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises. The company is externally managed and operates within the financial sector, focusing on fixed-rate, adjustable-rate, and hybrid adjustable-rate residential mortgage-backed securities.

In its latest earnings report, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a GAAP net income of $156.3 million, or $1.49 per common share. The company also reported a net interest income of $38.5 million and distributable earnings of $75.3 million, equating to $0.72 per common share.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an economic net interest spread of 1.83% and a total economic return of 7.75%. ARMOUR completed the sale of 18.5 million shares of common stock, raising approximately $298.6 million, and repurchased 684,102 shares through its stock repurchase program. The company maintained a liquidity position of $1.1 billion and reported a book value per common share of $17.49, reflecting a 3.5% increase from the previous quarter.

ARMOUR’s portfolio, valued at $18.2 billion, is predominantly composed of Agency mortgage-backed securities, with a small percentage in U.S. Treasury and TBA securities. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 7.78:1, with implied leverage including TBA securities at 7.73:1.

Looking ahead, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. remains focused on optimizing its investment portfolio and maintaining its liquidity position. The company continues to evaluate market conditions and its financial performance to determine future dividend rates, aiming to sustain its status as a real estate investment trust.

