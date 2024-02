ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has released an update.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.24 per share for March 2024, with the record date set for March 15 and payment to be made on March 28. This announcement is a sign of potential interest for those investing in real estate stocks and seeking regular income from their investments.

