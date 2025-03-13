Armory Mining Secures Control of Candela II Lithium Project

Armory Mining ( (TSE:ARMY) ) has shared an update.

Armory Mining Corp. has regained control of the Candela II lithium brine project at Incahuasi Salar, Argentina, after American Salars relinquished its option to develop the site. The project, which covers 3,000 hectares, holds an inferred resource of 457,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate. This development positions Armory Mining strategically in a region with significant lithium activity, with major players like Ganfeng Lithium and Rio Tinto nearby, potentially enhancing its market presence and operational capabilities in the lithium sector.

Armory Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects. The company is engaged in the extraction of lithium carbonate, a critical component for battery production, and is strategically positioned in the lithium-rich region of Incahuasi Salar, Argentina.

