Armata Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 2a Study Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( (ARMP) ) has issued an update.

On October 22, 2025, Armata Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from its Phase 2a diSArm study of AP-SA02, a bacteriophage cocktail for treating complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, presented at IDWeek 2025. The study demonstrated higher cure rates and no relapse in patients treated with AP-SA02 compared to placebo, supporting the advancement to a Phase 3 trial. These findings suggest AP-SA02 could become a new standard of care for this severe infection, with implications for reducing hospital stays and improving patient outcomes.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARMP) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Armata Pharmaceuticals stock, see the ARMP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ARMP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARMP is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with persistent losses and a weak balance sheet being major concerns. However, positive technical indicators and promising corporate events, including new funding and successful trial results, provide some optimism. The valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings.

To see Spark’s full report on ARMP stock, click here.

More about Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing high-purity, pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for treating antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The company is advancing a broad pipeline of phage candidates, including those targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus, with a commitment to advancing phage therapy from bench to clinic.

Average Trading Volume: 10,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $125.9M

For a thorough assessment of ARMP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue