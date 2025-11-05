Armada Hoffler Properties Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Armada Hoffler Properties ( (AHH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Armada Hoffler Properties presented to its investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The company also offers general construction and development services to third-party clients.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Armada Hoffler Properties reported a GAAP net loss of $0.04 per diluted share, alongside a normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $0.29 per diluted share. The company highlighted positive commercial releasing spreads and a significant amount of new and renewed commercial lease space.

Key financial metrics from the report include a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.6 million, a decrease from the $10.4 million loss in the same period last year. The FFO increased to $20.2 million, up from $12.7 million in the previous year, while normalized FFO saw a slight decrease to $29.6 million. The company maintained a strong occupancy rate across its portfolio, with retail, office, and multifamily segments showing high occupancy levels.

Armada Hoffler also reported a third-party construction backlog of $83.9 million and executed numerous commercial lease renewals and new leases, totaling approximately 270,000 net rentable square feet. The company continues to focus on operational excellence and strategic capital allocation to drive sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Armada Hoffler has maintained its full-year 2025 normalized FFO guidance range of $1.03 to $1.07 per diluted share. The company remains committed to enhancing its portfolio performance and creating long-term value for shareholders.

