Arlo Technologies Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

Arlo Technologies ((ARLO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Arlo Technologies’ recent earnings call highlighted a robust performance, marked by significant growth in SaaS and service revenue, alongside successful product launches and improved profitability. However, the company also faces challenges with declining product revenue and negative gross margins due to tariffs and promotional activities.

Record-Breaking SaaS Growth

Arlo Technologies reported a remarkable increase in its SaaS segment, adding 281,000 paid accounts in the third quarter, surpassing their target range. This achievement brought the total number of paid accounts to 5.4 million, contributing to an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $323 million, which represents a 34% year-over-year growth.

Successful Product Launch

The company executed its largest product launch to date, which resulted in nearly 30% year-over-year growth in unit sales for the third quarter. The launch featured new platforms across the Essential, Pro, and Ultra tiers, achieving a 20% to 35% reduction in bill of materials (BOM) costs.

Improved Profitability

Arlo’s adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase of 50% year-over-year, reaching $17 million. The company also set a new record for GAAP earnings per share at $0.07, with a year-to-date improvement of $0.35 compared to the previous year.

Service Revenue Growth

The company’s subscriptions and services revenue grew to $79.9 million, a 29% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) and the introduction of AI-driven Arlo Secure 6 rate plan offerings.

Strong Financial Position

Arlo ended the quarter with a strong financial position, holding $165.5 million in cash and generating a record free cash flow of $49 million during the first nine months, representing a free cash flow margin of nearly 13%.

Decline in Product Revenue

Despite the successes, Arlo experienced a decline in product revenue, which fell to $59.6 million, down $16.2 million or 21% compared to the previous year. This decline was attributed to an industry-wide decrease in average selling prices (ASPs) and promotional campaigns aimed at clearing end-of-life products.

Negative Product Gross Margins

The company reported negative gross margins on products, primarily due to the impact of tariffs, which approximated $5 million, along with industry-wide ASP declines and promotional spending on end-of-life products.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Arlo Technologies remains optimistic about its growth trajectory. The company aims to reach long-term targets of 10 million paid accounts and $700 million in ARR. Strategic partnerships, particularly with Verisure, are expected to play a crucial role in achieving these goals. Despite challenges such as tariffs and promotional spending, Arlo’s strategic initiatives and strong performance metrics position it well for continued growth.

In summary, Arlo Technologies’ earnings call painted a picture of a company experiencing strong growth in its SaaS and service segments, alongside successful product launches and improved profitability. However, challenges in product revenue and gross margins remain. The company’s forward-looking guidance suggests a positive outlook, with ambitious targets set for the future.

