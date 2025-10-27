Arjo AB’s Innovative Mattress System Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Pressure Injury Prevention

Arjo AB Class B ((ARRJF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Arjo AB is conducting a laboratory trial titled ‘A Laboratory Trial to Investigate the Biomechanical and Physiological Responses to Prolonged Lying Postures During CLP When Combined With Pulsation Therapy on Caylis Pro® Low Air Loss (LAL) System.’ The study aims to explore the biomechanical and physiological effects of prolonged lying on a new mattress system in healthy volunteers, focusing on pressure injury prevention.

The intervention being tested is the Caylis Pro® Low Air Loss (LAL) System, which includes continuous low pressure (CLP) and a pulsation feature. This device is designed to relieve support pressures as an alternative to manual repositioning, potentially reducing the risk of pressure injuries.

The study is interventional with a single-group model, where participants will adopt various postures while measurements are taken. The primary purpose is prevention, and there is no masking involved in the study design.

The study is not yet recruiting, with the initial submission date on September 3, 2025, and the last update on October 2, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and readiness to begin participant recruitment.

This study could impact Arjo AB’s stock performance by showcasing innovation in healthcare solutions, potentially increasing investor confidence. The results may also influence the competitive landscape in the pressure injury prevention market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

