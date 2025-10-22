Arjo AB Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Arjo AB ( ($SE:ARJO.B) ) just unveiled an update.

Arjo AB reported a 3.8% organic sales growth in Q3 2025, despite a slight decline in net sales. The company maintained profitability with an adjusted operating profit increase of over 20%, excluding currency and tariff effects. Arjo’s strategic focus on cost efficiency and market expansion, particularly in India, contributed to its performance. The appointment of Andréas Elgaard as the new CEO and an upgraded ESG rating to AAA by MSCI highlight Arjo’s commitment to sustainability and leadership transition.

Arjo AB operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical devices and solutions focused on improving patient mobility and care. The company is known for its patient handling equipment, medical beds, and solutions that enhance healthcare efficiency and safety. Arjo has a strong market presence in North America, Europe, and emerging markets like India.

Average Trading Volume: 418,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK8.47B

