Arjo AB Reports Stable Q3 2025 Performance

Arjo AB Class B is a company operating in the healthcare sector, specializing in medical devices and solutions that enhance patient care and improve healthcare efficiency. The company is known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the healthcare industry.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Arjo AB reported a slight decline in net sales to SEK 2,646 million, although organic sales grew by 3.8%. The company maintained a stable adjusted EBITDA of SEK 436 million and saw an increase in profit after financial items to SEK 111 million. Notably, earnings per share rose to SEK 0.30 from SEK 0.27 in the same period last year.

Key highlights from the report include a stable sales performance in North America and significant growth in emerging markets like India. Despite challenges such as currency effects and US tariffs, Arjo managed to improve its cost efficiency and maintained a strong cash flow from operations. The company also announced the appointment of Andréas Elgaard as the new President & CEO, effective January 2026.

Looking ahead, Arjo expects organic sales growth for 2025 to remain within its target range of 3-5%. The company is optimistic about ending the year on a strong note, driven by healthy demand and strategic initiatives to enhance its market position.

