Arizona Silver Commences New Drilling Project

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. has started reverse circulation drilling at their Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project in Mohave County, aiming to explore a previously undrilled 400-meter section of the vein system. The company’s VP of Exploration, Mr. Greg Hahn, expresses optimism as they target both the untested Resaca patented claim and the high-grade historic vein at the Rising Fawn claim. The drilling seeks to assess the shallow portions of the vein and prioritize further exploration efforts.

