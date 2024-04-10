Arizona Metals Boosts Kay Mine Project and Targets

Arizona Metals Corp (TSE:AMC) has released an update.

Arizona Metals Corp. has expanded its Kay Mine Project by 300 meters northward and increased its land holdings by 22%, now covering 1,625 acres. The expansion includes the permission of three new drill pads for exploring high-grade mineralization targets, with rock samples revealing significant amounts of copper, gold, and silver. CEO Marc Pais highlights the potential of the new areas, noting the proximity to previously successful drill sites and the company’s plans to commence drilling soon.

For further insights into TSE:AMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.