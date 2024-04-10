Arizona Gold & Silver Completes Capital Raise

Arizona Silver Exploration (TSE:AZS) has released an update.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$1,598,489.21 through the sale of over 5 million units at $0.30 each, with plans to allocate the proceeds towards the exploration of the Philadelphia Property and general working capital. The placement saw significant insider participation and was facilitated with the exemption from certain minority shareholder protections, with a four-month hold period on the issued securities.

