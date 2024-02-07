Arisz Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Redeem Shares, Fund Extension

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (ARIZ) has released an update.

During the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 5, 2024, shareholders of the Company redeemed 777,050 shares, withdrawing approximately $8.66 million from the trust account. This leaves the Company with 2,377,315 shares outstanding and about $26.5 million in the trust. To support an extension, Arisz Investments LLC will contribute $120,000 to their trust account by February 22, 2024. Additionally, Arisz has waived a $450,000 obligation from Finfront Holding Company, settling for $210,000 to be used for an extension and working capital.

For further insights into ARIZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.