Arisz Acquisition Corp. Announces Deadline Extension and Trust Contribution

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (ARIZ) has released an update.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. has announced the extension of its deadline to complete an initial business combination from February 22, 2024, to November 24, 2024, with the possibility of monthly extensions. Each extension requires a contribution of $120,000 to the Trust Account for the benefit of its public stockholders. This decision followed the approval by stockholders at the annual meeting, during which over 777,000 shares were redeemed, reducing the Trust Account by approximately $8.59 million. The company’s sponsor, Arisz Investment LLC, also provided a short-term extension to March 22, 2024, contributing $120,000 to facilitate this immediate extension.

