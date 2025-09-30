Arise AB Secures EUR 30 Million Earn-out for Kölvallen Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Arise AB ( (SE:ARISE) ) has shared an update.

Arise AB has received an earn-out payment of approximately EUR 30 million for the Kölvallen project, resulting in a positive earnings impact of around EUR 3 million for the third quarter. This payment enhances Arise’s financial position and underscores its successful operations in the renewable energy sector.

More about Arise AB

Arise is a leading independent company focused on realizing new green energy. It develops, builds, sells, and manages renewable electricity production and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

