Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA Outlines Director Remuneration Policy

Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA just unveiled an announcement.

Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA has outlined its remuneration policy for directors, which was approved by the general shareholders’ meeting in 2022 and will be in effect until 2025. The policy aims to align the interests of directors with those of the company and its shareholders, ensuring long-term profitability and sustainability. It includes specific remuneration structures for independent and executive directors, with a maximum annual remuneration cap for all directors set at 425,000 euros. The policy also allows for exceptions based on the company’s business needs, which will be documented in annual reports.

Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA

Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the acquisition and management of commercial properties. As a SOCIMI, it is a Spanish real estate investment trust, which allows it to benefit from certain tax advantages while providing returns to shareholders through property investments.

YTD Price Performance: -4.79%

Average Trading Volume: 298

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €190.4M

