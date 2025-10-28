Arika Resources Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries at Yundamindra Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd ( (AU:NME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Arika Resources Limited, operating in the gold exploration industry, has reported promising results from its ongoing drilling campaign at the Yundamindra Gold JV Project in Western Australia. The recent drilling has revealed significant gold mineralization in the Yellow Brick Road area, suggesting a large, multi-lode gold system. The company has completed 16,000 meters of drilling, with assays awaited for 48 holes. These findings indicate potential for resource development and further targeted exploration, enhancing Arika’s position in the Northeastern Goldfields mining district.

More about Nex Metals Explorations Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 152,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.04M

