Ariana Resources Exceeds 2024 Gold Production Targets

The latest announcement is out from Ariana Resources ( (GB:AAU) ).

Ariana Resources has announced its 2024 production results, with its Zenit Mining Operations in Türkiye producing and selling over 20,866 ounces of gold, surpassing its guidance of 20,000 ounces. The company recorded a gross revenue of $54.7 million, benefiting from strong gold and silver prices. Ariana continues to develop its operations at the Tavsan and Kiziltepe sites and has embarked on a new drilling program to expand resources. The announcement reflects Ariana’s consistent production performance and strategic expansion efforts, further solidifying its position in the mineral exploration and development industry.

More about Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with a strong record of value creation for shareholders. The company has gold mining interests in Africa and Europe, including a major gold development project in Zimbabwe, operational mines in Türkiye, and exploration projects in Cyprus and Kosovo.

YTD Price Performance: -5.41%

Average Trading Volume: 2,059,337

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £32.1M

