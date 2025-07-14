Ariana Resources Advances Towards Gold Production at Tavsan Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ariana Resources ( (GB:AAU) ) has shared an announcement.

Ariana Resources has announced the commencement of hot-commissioning at the Tavsan Mine in Türkiye, with expectations for the mine to achieve operational status by late July 2025. This marks a significant step towards gold production at the company’s second operating gold mine in Türkiye. The completion of heap-leach pads and ongoing testing of various systems indicate progress towards full-scale operations, potentially enhancing Ariana’s position in the gold mining sector and benefiting stakeholders through increased production capabilities.

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects across Africa and Europe. The company owns significant stakes in gold development projects in Zimbabwe, Türkiye, Cyprus, and Kosovo, including the Dokwe Gold Project in Zimbabwe and the Tavsan Gold Mine in Türkiye.

