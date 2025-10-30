Ariadne Australia Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Ariadne Australia Limited ( (AU:ARA) ).

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of its ordinary fully paid securities. As of the latest update, the company has bought back a total of 1,872,381 securities, with 12,449 repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Ariadne’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ARA) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ariadne Australia Limited stock, see the AU:ARA Stock Forecast page.

More about Ariadne Australia Limited

Average Trading Volume: 58,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$97.29M

For detailed information about ARA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue