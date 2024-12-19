Ariadne Australia Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back

Ariadne Australia Limited (AU:ARA) has released an update.

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of an additional 2,381 ordinary shares. This move is part of their strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors keen on stock buy-back strategies may find this development noteworthy.

