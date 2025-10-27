Ariadne Australia Limited Updates on Securities Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Ariadne Australia Limited ( (AU:ARA) ).

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, detailing the purchase of 19,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 1,800,182 securities bought back before that day. This buy-back initiative, which began on February 28, 2023, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Ariadne Australia Limited operates within the financial sector, focusing on investment and asset management services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ARA, and it engages in various financial activities, including securities buy-back programs.

