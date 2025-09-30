Ariadne Australia Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ariadne Australia Limited ( (AU:ARA) ) has provided an announcement.

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company, listed under the ASX security code ARA, has repurchased a total of 1,583,077 ordinary fully paid securities before the previous day, with an additional 25,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ARA) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ariadne Australia Limited stock, see the AU:ARA Stock Forecast page.

More about Ariadne Australia Limited

Average Trading Volume: 54,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$97.41M

