Ariadne Australia Limited Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced the continuation of its share buy-back program, with a recent acquisition of 15,000 ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares available in the market. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as the company actively manages its capital structure.

