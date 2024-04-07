Argosy Minerals Unveils Optimistic Lithium Project Outlook

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has released promising dynamic modelling results for its Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, indicating potential production of 12,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year for up to 42 years, or double that amount for up to 22 years, based on current resource estimates. The findings underscore the project’s robust scale and development potential, and with regulatory approvals for expansion expected, Argosy is poised for a significant near-term growth phase.

