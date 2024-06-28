Argonaut Gold Shareholders Greenlight Alamos Acquisition

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) has released an update.

Argonaut Gold Inc. shareholders have given a resounding nod to a strategic acquisition by Alamos Gold Inc., with an overwhelming 99.58% in favor at their recent meeting. The approved arrangement will see Alamos Gold acquiring all issued and outstanding shares of Argonaut, with shareholders receiving Alamos shares and shares of a new entity, SpinCo, in exchange. This marks a significant step in the consolidation of the companies, reflecting a strong shareholder consensus on the move.

