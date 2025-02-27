Argo Living Soils Corp. Strengthens Market Position and Expands into Green Construction

Argo Living Soils Corp. ( (TSE:ARGO) ) has issued an announcement.

Argo Living Soils Corp. is enhancing its market position by listing its stock on the OTCQB Venture Market, reflecting its commitment to corporate transparency and investor accessibility. The company is advancing its technological capabilities through strategic partnerships and expanding into green construction with the formation of Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., focusing on bio-graphene concrete solutions. Financial growth is evident with successful fundraising efforts, supporting its research, development, and market expansion initiatives. Argo is strategically positioned to lead in sustainable development, driven by environmental awareness and demand for eco-friendly solutions.

More about Argo Living Soils Corp.

Argo Living Soils Corp. is a leading innovator in the global sustainable agriculture market, focusing on organic product development and advanced technology to promote environmentally sustainable farming practices. The company is also expanding into green construction with bio-graphene solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 278.95%

Average Trading Volume: 95,322

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.72M

