Argo Investments Reports Profit Surge and Record Dividends Amid Market Volatility

Argo Investments Limited ( (AU:ARG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Argo Investments Limited announced a significant increase in its full-year profit to $259.8 million for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, despite challenging market conditions. The company also reported a rise in investment revenue by 5.1% and declared a record high fully franked dividend of 37.0 cents per share, reflecting its commitment to sustainably growing dividends and distributing accumulated franking credits to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ARG) stock is a Hold with a A$10.00 price target.

More about Argo Investments Limited

Argo Investments Limited is a prominent player in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of investments. The company is known for its strategic investment approach and commitment to delivering sustainable returns to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 298,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

