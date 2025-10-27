Argo Infrastructure Announces Estimated Pre-Tax NTA Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. ( (AU:ALI) ) has issued an announcement.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. announced its estimated pre-tax net tangible assets (NTA) per share, highlighting its financial standing. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s asset valuation, which could impact investor decisions and the company’s market positioning.

More about Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd.

Argo Infrastructure (ASX code: ALI) offers investors access to a global portfolio of listed infrastructure companies, covering a wide range of infrastructure assets not available on the ASX. The company, founded by Argo Investments, manages over $400 million in assets and serves approximately 9,000 shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 14.56%

Average Trading Volume: 93,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

