Argo Corporation Advances Transit Solutions and Strategic Divestments in Q1 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Steer Technologies ( (TSE:ARGH) ).

Argo Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting significant progress in its Smart Routing™ technology with municipal deployments in Bradford West Gwillimbury and a $10.9 million pilot in Brampton. Although these deployments did not contribute to Q1 2025 revenues, they are expected to impact future quarters positively. Additionally, Argo is divesting its interest in FoodsUp Inc., with potential proceeds between $21.6 million and $30.2 million, and announced a special stock dividend for shareholders, reflecting strategic moves to enhance shareholder value.

More about Steer Technologies

Argo Corporation is a leader in next-generation transit solutions, focusing on the commercialization of its Smart Routing™ technology. The company operates in the transit industry, providing dynamic, on-demand transit services through its proprietary hardware and AI-powered software ecosystem integrated with electric vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 181,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$92.92M

For an in-depth examination of ARGH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.