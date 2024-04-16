Argenx’s VYVGART Shows Promising CIDP Treatment Results

Argenx (ARGX) has released an update.

Argenx has announced promising data from the ADHERE trial for its drug VYVGART Hytrulo, potentially offering a significant treatment advancement for patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP)—the first in 30 years. The trial results, presented at the AAN Annual Meeting, show a 61% reduction in relapse risk and indicate the drug’s ability to produce rapid and sustained clinical improvement. Additionally, real-world evidence suggests that VYVGART can enable gMG patients to substantially reduce steroid use within the first six months of treatment.

