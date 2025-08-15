Argenx’s Long-term Safety Study on Efgartigimod for Pediatric Myasthenia Gravis: Key Insights for Investors

Argenx ((ARGX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Argenx is conducting a long-term clinical study titled A Long-term, Single-Arm, Open-label, Multicenter Trial to Evaluate Safety of Efgartigimod Administered Intravenously and Efgartigimod PH20 Administered Subcutaneously in Children With Generalized Myasthenia Gravis. The study aims to assess the long-term safety of efgartigimod treatments in children with generalized myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder. This research is significant as it could provide insights into the safety profile of these treatments for pediatric patients.

The study is testing two forms of the biological intervention, efgartigimod: one administered intravenously (IV) and the other subcutaneously (SC) as Efgartigimod PH20. These treatments are designed to manage symptoms of generalized myasthenia gravis by modulating the immune system.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are allocated to receive either the IV or SC form of efgartigimod, with the goal of evaluating long-term safety outcomes.

The study began on August 18, 2022, and is currently enrolling by invitation. The latest update was submitted on August 14, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

The update on this study could influence Argenx’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. It is essential for investors to monitor developments, especially in comparison to competitors in the autoimmune treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

