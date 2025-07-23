Argenx’s Efgartigimod PH20 SC Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Inflammatory Myopathy

Argenx ((ARGX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Argenx is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2/3, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group, 2-Arm, Multicenter, Operationally Seamless Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacodynamics, Pharmacokinetics, and Immunogenicity of Efgartigimod PH20 SC in Participants Aged 18 Years and Older With Active Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy.’ The study aims to assess the treatment response of efgartigimod PH20 SC compared to a placebo in adults with active Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy (IIM), focusing on subtypes such as dermatomyositis and immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy. The significance lies in potentially offering a new treatment option for these conditions.

The intervention being tested is a biological treatment, efgartigimod PH20 SC, administered via subcutaneous injection. It is coformulated with rHuPH20, a permeation enhancer, and is intended to improve treatment response in IIM patients.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking for both participants and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment, aiming to provide insights into the efficacy and safety of the intervention.

The study began on October 12, 2022, and is currently active but not recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future developments.

The update from this study could influence Argenx’s stock performance positively by demonstrating potential advancements in treatment options for IIM. Investors may view this as a promising development, especially in comparison to competitors in the biopharmaceutical sector focusing on similar conditions.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue