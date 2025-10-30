Argenx SE Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Advances

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Argenx Se ( (ARGX) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Argenx SE reported its third quarter financial results, showcasing a significant increase in global product net sales to $1.13 billion, driven by strong demand for VYVGART. The company is on track to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application for VYVGART in seronegative gMG subtypes by year-end and anticipates multiple registrational study readouts in 2026. Argenx is also expanding its manufacturing capabilities in partnership with FUJIFILM, enhancing its supply chain to support future growth. These developments underscore Argenx’s strategic focus on innovation and its Vision 2030 goals, aiming to treat 50,000 patients globally and secure 10 labeled indications across its medicines.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARGX) stock is a Buy with a $943.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Argenx Se stock, see the ARGX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ARGX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARGX is a Outperform.

Argenx Se’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and profitability, combined with bullish technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, contribute to a solid stock score. However, valuation concerns and operational challenges temper the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on ARGX stock, click here.

More about Argenx Se

Argenx SE is a global immunology company focused on developing innovative therapies for severe autoimmune diseases. Its primary product, VYVGART, is an IgG Fc-antibody fragment targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), approved for multiple indications including generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). The company is committed to expanding its market presence and advancing its pipeline to treat a broader range of conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 388,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $51.24B

See more insights into ARGX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue