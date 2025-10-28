Argentum Silver Corp. Secures Loan and Shifts Focus to New Exploration Opportunities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Argentum Silver ( (TSE:ASL) ).

Argentum Silver Corp. has announced the issuance of an unsecured promissory note for $50,000 to an arm’s length lender, with the loan intended for general working capital purposes. The company is also shifting its focus after allowing its Cochavara Mine 1 concession in Peru to expire, as part of a strategic review of exploration priorities. Argentum is now actively seeking new mineral exploration opportunities in established silver districts to enhance shareholder value while maintaining a disciplined cost structure.

More about Argentum Silver

Argentum Silver Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol ASL. The company focuses on reviewing additional mineral exploration properties in North America. Sprott Mining Inc. holds a 62% interest in the company, which has 51,598,543 common shares outstanding.

Average Trading Volume: 41,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.32M

Find detailed analytics on ASL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue