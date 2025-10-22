Argent Minerals Completes Key Drilling at Kempfield Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argent Minerals Limited ( (AU:ARD) ) has issued an announcement.

Argent Minerals Limited announced the successful completion of diamond drilling at Lode 200 within its Kempfield Silver-Polymetallic Project, achieving a total depth of 320.7 meters. The drill samples have been sent for analysis, and metallurgical core samples are set for further testwork. This development marks a significant step in Argent’s strategy to advance its silver and polymetallic resources, potentially enhancing its market position and offering growth opportunities for stakeholders.

Argent Minerals Limited is an Australian-focused company listed on the ASX, primarily engaged in the development of its 100%-owned Kempfield Project in New South Wales. This project hosts Australia’s second-largest undeveloped silver deposit and is situated in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region known for significant gold and copper mines. The company is also advancing gold and copper targets in the area, with additional projects like Trunkey Creek, Mt Dudley, and Pine Ridge offering potential for expansion.

