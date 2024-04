Argenica Therapeutics Ltd (AU:AGN) has released an update.

Argenica Therapeutics Limited has announced a new securities issue, specifically options expiring on May 31, 2027, at an exercise price of $0.93, with a maximum of 500,000 securities to be issued. This proposed placement is set to occur on June 27, 2024, which could be an opportunity for investors looking to engage with the company’s growth strategy.

