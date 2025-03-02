Argenica Therapeutics Announces Director Resignation

Argenica Therapeutics Ltd ( (AU:AGN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Argenica Therapeutics Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Rob Black as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately, as he transitions to a full-time executive role in the financial services sector. This change may impact the company’s governance structure, but the board expressed gratitude for Mr. Black’s contributions and wished him success in his new position.

More about Argenica Therapeutics Ltd

Argenica Therapeutics Limited is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics aimed at reducing brain tissue death following strokes and other neurological conditions. The company’s lead candidate, ARG-007, has shown promise in pre-clinical models for stroke, traumatic brain injury, and hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy, and is currently undergoing Phase 2 clinical trials in acute ischaemic stroke patients.

YTD Price Performance: 25.40%

Average Trading Volume: 127,322

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

