Arendals Fossekompani Reports 12% Revenue Growth and Strategic Portfolio Adjustments for 2024

Arendals Fossekompani reported a 12% increase in consolidated revenue for 2024, reaching NOK 4,363 million, with an operating profit of NOK 394 million. The year saw record-high results from portfolio companies NSSLGlobal and ENRX, while Volue experienced growth and margin expansion. However, AFK Vannkraft’s revenue and operating profit declined due to lower power prices. Strategic moves included delisting Volue with new partners for further growth and selling Vergia to Swiss Life Asset Managers, alongside ceasing investments in Commeo to optimize and de-risk the portfolio.

Arendals Fossekompani is a long-term industrial investment company focused on enabling the energy transition and next-generation industrial technologies. Established in 1896, the company has a long history as a producer of renewable hydropower and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

