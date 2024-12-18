Arena REIT Announces Quarterly Distribution Details

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Arena REIT has announced a quarterly distribution of AUD 0.045625 per fully paid ordinary unit, with key dates including an ex-date of December 30, 2024, and a payment date set for February 6, 2025. Investors must hold shares by December 31, 2024, to be eligible for this payout, offering a potential opportunity for those interested in the company’s financial returns.

For further insights into AU:ARF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.