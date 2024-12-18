Arena REIT Announces Portfolio Growth and Strategic Acquisition

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Arena REIT is set to see a net revaluation increase of $7 million in its portfolio for the six months ending December 2024, driven by strong performance in the Early Learning Centre sector. The company has also agreed to acquire a key worker accommodation property in Bendigo for approximately $35 million, continuing its investment in essential community infrastructure. With supportive macroeconomic trends in Australian healthcare and childcare sectors, Arena is well-positioned for growth and stable returns.

