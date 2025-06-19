Arena REIT Announces $18 Million Portfolio Revaluation Boost

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Arena REIT ( (AU:ARF) ) has provided an announcement.

Arena REIT has announced a net $18 million revaluation increase in its portfolio as of June 30, 2025, boosting the net asset value per security by approximately $0.04. This revaluation, which includes 55 early learning centers and three healthcare assets, reflects the company’s strong market positioning and strategic focus on sectors with robust macroeconomic drivers. The portfolio’s weighted average passing yield increased slightly, indicating stable performance. Arena’s long-term leases and high occupancy rates, coupled with favorable government policies supporting childcare and healthcare, position the company well for future growth.

Arena REIT is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning, managing, and developing a portfolio of properties in the early learning and healthcare sectors in Australia. The company aims to support community infrastructure by investing in assets that provide essential services.

