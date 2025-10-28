Ardiden Announces Transformational Merger with Lac Gold

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ardiden ( (AU:ADV) ) is now available.

Ardiden Limited has announced a transformational merger with Lac Gold Limited, the owner of the Rouyn Gold Project in Québec, Canada. This merger combines Ardiden’s Pickle Lake Gold Project with Lac Gold’s advanced-stage Rouyn Project, creating a well-funded dual-asset company with a balanced portfolio of gold assets. The merger is strategically timed with favorable gold market conditions and is expected to enhance Ardiden’s market presence, operational synergies, and growth potential. The Ardiden Board and major shareholders support the merger, which awaits shareholder approval. The combined company will focus on disciplined exploration and resource expansion to create long-term shareholder value.

More about Ardiden

Ardiden Limited is a gold exploration and development company focusing on advanced and growth-stage gold assets. The company is involved in projects located in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions in Canada, specifically the Pickle Lake Gold Project in Ontario and the newly acquired Rouyn Gold Project in Québec. Ardiden aims to leverage its strategic asset portfolio to enhance its market presence and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 490,587

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.88M

